Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) CFO Rebecca Clary Sells 16,316 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 16,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $951,549.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,171.68. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Rebecca Clary also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 14th, Rebecca Clary sold 1,188 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $72,277.92.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Rebecca Clary sold 56 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $3,435.04.
- On Thursday, November 6th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,572 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $220,873.32.
- On Thursday, October 16th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,333 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $192,515.19.
- On Thursday, September 25th, Rebecca Clary sold 2,100 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $73,521.00.
- On Monday, September 15th, Rebecca Clary sold 5,359 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $159,430.25.
Globalstar Stock Down 6.0%
GSAT opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.53 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 195,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $3,037,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on GSAT. B. Riley boosted their price target on Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
