Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.85. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares trading hands.
Davide Campari-Milano Trading Up 5.5%
The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.
About Davide Campari-Milano
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Davide Campari-Milano
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.