Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Gregg Williams Acquires 1,737,764 Shares of Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams purchased 1,737,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $1,981,050.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,088,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,980.06. This represents a 8.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Gregg Williams acquired 3,703,703 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,998.86.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Gregg Williams bought 1,737,764 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,981,050.96.

On Monday, September 15th, Gregg Williams bought 2,068,453 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $2,399,405.48.

Vivani Medical Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VANI opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.15. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivani Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VANI shares. Zacks Research raised Vivani Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vivani Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivani Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vivani Medical by 796.2% during the first quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 162,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 144,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vivani Medical by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Vivani Medical by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vivani Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

Further Reading

