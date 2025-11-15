Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Telson Mining Co. (CVE:TSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 136,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
About Telson Mining
Telson Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
