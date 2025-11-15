Northamber (LON:NAR) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.36 and last traded at GBX 27.36. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50.

Northamber Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.97.

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

