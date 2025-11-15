Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Stock Price Up 42.9% – What’s Next?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 42.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 273,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 96,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

