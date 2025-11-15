Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €19.02 and last traded at €19.00. Approximately 1,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.94.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.71.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

