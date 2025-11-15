Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.11. 128,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 55,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$453.04 million, a P/E ratio of -102.25, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S.

