Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 and last traded at GBX 25. 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 77,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.

The firm has a market cap of £6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.48.

Malvern International (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Malvern International had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

In other news, insider Richard Christopher Mace sold 102,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20, for a total transaction of £20,501.60. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

