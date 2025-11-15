1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.6846. Approximately 2,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 16,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.
1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.
1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.
