1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.6846. Approximately 2,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 16,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

1st Colonial Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Colonial Bancorp

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of 1st Colonial Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.