SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGQRF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 69.23. SouthGobi Resources has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

