SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%.
SouthGobi Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SGQRF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 69.23. SouthGobi Resources has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.41.
SouthGobi Resources Company Profile
