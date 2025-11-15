Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $136.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.4074.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price target on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 price objective on Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,642 shares in the company, valued at $38,048,565.10. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $6,992,638.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 324,416 shares of company stock valued at $38,124,641 in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Roblox by 56.5% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 14.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $4,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

