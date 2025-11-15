Analysts Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Target Price at $33.85

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.7143.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, insider Evan Roberts sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $42,215.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 724,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,859.64. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Linetsky sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $46,039.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,096.44. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,720. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 9,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

