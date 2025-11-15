Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $91.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.9565.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. Zoom Communications has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,721.35. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $839,818.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,785.06. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 321,470 shares of company stock valued at $26,684,150 in the last ninety days. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 181.7% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.