Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Target Price at $50.40

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 96,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,092.42. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Thomas Screnar acquired 979 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.52. Following the purchase, the insider owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,062.96. The trade was a 9.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $364,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $54,144,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,362,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 540,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 510,017 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,488,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,831,000 after purchasing an additional 419,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

