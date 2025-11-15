Analysts Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Target Price at $27.20

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.
AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.
NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.040 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
