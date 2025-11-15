Analysts Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Target Price at $27.20

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2025

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOIGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.040 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.