MNTN Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 18th (NYSE:MNTN)

MNTN’s (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 18th. MNTN had issued 11,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 22nd. The total size of the offering was $187,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MNTN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MNTN from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on MNTN from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised MNTN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.50 price target on MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MNTN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Get MNTN alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MNTN

MNTN Stock Performance

Shares of MNTN opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08. MNTN has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. MNTN has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of MNTN in the third quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MNTN during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MNTN in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MNTN in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MNTN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MNTN

(Get Free Report)

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MNTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.