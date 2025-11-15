OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. OUTFRONT Media traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.4230, with a volume of 3077267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

OUT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OUT

Insider Transactions at OUTFRONT Media

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,814.60. This trade represents a 49.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $151,704,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983,462.78. The trade was a 48.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,836,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 555,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after buying an additional 448,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,973,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,801,000 after acquiring an additional 527,258 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 24.0% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,925,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,063,000 after acquiring an additional 758,952 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,888,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 275,023 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 6.86%.OUTFRONT Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.