Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust (LON:AGVI) Insider Acquires £25,200 in Stock

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust (LON:AGVI – Get Free Report) insider June Jessop bought 30,000 shares of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £25,200.

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of LON:AGVI opened at GBX 85.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.96. Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 59.07 and a 52 week high of GBX 88.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.