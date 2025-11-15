Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Insider Acquires £1,451.88 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson acquired 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 per share, for a total transaction of £1,451.88.

Breedon Group Price Performance

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 318.80 on Friday. Breedon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 318.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 346.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 384.24. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BREE. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 575 to GBX 525 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 410 to GBX 360 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 486.25.

About Breedon Group

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.