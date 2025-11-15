Intrepid Potash, Inc $IPI Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.14% of Intrepid Potash worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPI. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $10,210,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 107,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $2,204,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $1,415,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Trading Up 0.3%

IPI stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $351.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.85. Intrepid Potash, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.54 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 71.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IPI

About Intrepid Potash

(Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.