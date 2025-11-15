Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Science Applications International by 124.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 207,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,400,000 after buying an additional 115,361 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 315.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

