Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 17,265 Shares of Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 66.6% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 227,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 91,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,161.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $42.02 on Friday. Progress Software Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The software maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.11 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 43.68%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.560 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Wall Street Zen raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $254,376.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,716.73. This trade represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,901.68. The trade was a 68.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,311 shares of company stock worth $339,332. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

