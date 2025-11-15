Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 5,397 AECOM $ACM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,397 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 604.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AECOM by 763.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.