Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.08% of Xeris Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $57,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma

In related news, Director Marla Persky sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $119,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 142,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,240. This represents a 9.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,232 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $334,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 219,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,968.96. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 74,399 shares of company stock valued at $577,473 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XERS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

XERS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

