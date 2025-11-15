Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 64.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $125.38.

CHH stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.28. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

