Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. 118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

BYLOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

