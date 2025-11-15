Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $27,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 74,100.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNEX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 114,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,932.80. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.