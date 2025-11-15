Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.28 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF $VGUS

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2401 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (VGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Short Treasury index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VGUS was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

