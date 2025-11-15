Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. $XRX

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 2,035.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,682,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,574 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Xerox by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,246,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,196,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $4,765,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 348.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 953,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 741,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Performance

XRX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.38. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xerox from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XRX

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.