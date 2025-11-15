Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,870 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $102.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

