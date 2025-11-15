Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SENS. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Senseonics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Senseonics to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Edelman Steven bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,337.40. This represents a 15.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan bought 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $31,840.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 157,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,324.64. This represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,415 shares of company stock worth $184,790. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Senseonics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $255.77 million, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.79. Senseonics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

