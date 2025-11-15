Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,084 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 159,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 372,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

