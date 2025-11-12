Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 1st

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

NMAI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 48,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,849. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMAI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 37,460 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 48.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 219,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 157,212 shares during the period.

