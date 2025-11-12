BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,466. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

