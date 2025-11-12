Maple Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $144.09 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

