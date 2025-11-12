BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MYD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 251.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 473,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 339,141 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 744,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 186,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

