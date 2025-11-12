Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Increased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $159.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

