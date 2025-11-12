iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.51. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.
iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51.
