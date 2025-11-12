Financial Survey: reAlpha Tech (AIRE) versus Its Competitors

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare reAlpha Tech to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares reAlpha Tech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio reAlpha Tech $950,000.00 -$26.02 million -2.97 reAlpha Tech Competitors $1.28 billion $24.78 million -9.16

reAlpha Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than reAlpha Tech. reAlpha Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score reAlpha Tech 1 1 0 0 1.50 reAlpha Tech Competitors 1043 2447 5069 281 2.52

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for reAlpha Tech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

reAlpha Tech presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 121.87%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.91%. Given reAlpha Tech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe reAlpha Tech is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares reAlpha Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets reAlpha Tech -988.62% -213.07% -58.56% reAlpha Tech Competitors -435.83% -649.90% -16.65%

Risk & Volatility

reAlpha Tech has a beta of -3.9, suggesting that its stock price is 490% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, reAlpha Tech’s competitors have a beta of -15.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

reAlpha Tech competitors beat reAlpha Tech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

