Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) traded down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.22. 764,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,107% from the average session volume of 63,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price objective on shares of Eskay Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

