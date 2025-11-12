Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Trading 2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.1730. 27,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 277,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.0930.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

