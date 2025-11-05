TD Cowen Boosts Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $15.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler set a $16.00 price target on Liberty Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 104,943 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

