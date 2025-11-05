ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Sells 49,320 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,320 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

