Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Melius started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $406.88 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $392.89 and a 52-week high of $500.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

