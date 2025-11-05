Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $949,000 Stock Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF $FDHY

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $45.41 and a one year high of $49.71.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

