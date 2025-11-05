Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.08% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,889,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,414,000 after buying an additional 912,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,750,000 after buying an additional 561,929 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,564,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 487,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,700,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Announces Dividend

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

