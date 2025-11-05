Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 327.4% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8%
IUSG stock opened at $167.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.81 and its 200 day moving average is $152.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $172.33.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
