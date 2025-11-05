Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 819.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $205.00 price target on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $175.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.07. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.17 and a one year high of $186.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.30. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 9.71%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.