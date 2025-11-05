Omeros (OMER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Omeros Stock Down 6.1%
NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Omeros has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $13.60.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
