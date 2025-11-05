Omeros (OMER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Stock Down 6.1%

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Omeros has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 829.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Omeros by 548.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMER

About Omeros

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.